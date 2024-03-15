Left Menu

Uzbekistan woman found dead in hotel in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 09:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in a hotel under suspicious circumstances in the city, police said on Friday.

Zareena had arrived in India on a tourist visa and checked in a hotel at Seshadripuram four days ago, they said.

Police suspect that the Uzbek national was strangled to death in the hotel suite.

The matter came to light on Thursday after a caller complained to the reception desk of the hotel that she was not responding to the calls, police said.

When the hotel staff checked, they found her dead. Accordingly, a complaint was lodged with the police.

The body has been shifted to the Bowring Hospital for autopsy.

Investigations are on into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

