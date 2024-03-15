South African president extends central bank governor's term, appoints new deputy governor
"The re-appointment of Governor Kganyago will ensure continuity and institutional stability at the reserve bank," the presidency said in a statement. Modise, who is currently a deputy director-general in the National Treasury, will start her role on April 1 for a term of five years, the statement said. She replaces former deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.
