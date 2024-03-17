Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Krasnodar refinery after Ukraine drone attack, Russia says

Fire broke out at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region after Ukraine launched several drones at the enterprise, the regional administration said early on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 06:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 06:58 IST
Fire broke out at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region after Ukraine launched several drones at the enterprise, the regional administration said early on Sunday. "The drones were neutralised, but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of the devices," the operational headquarters of the region said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's TASS state news agency reported that one worker of the refinery was injured as a result of the attack. Russia accuses Ukraine of using "terrorist activities" to try to disrupt its three-day presidential election, concluding Sunday.

