Excise policy: ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the excise policy. Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, has been asked to appear at the agency's office in central Delhi. This is the ninth summons issued to Kejriwal, who has refused to appear, calling the summons illegal. A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints for skipping previous summons. The agency also recently arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in connection to the case. Kejriwal's statement is being sought under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Updated: 17-03-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 09:42 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Sunday.

The 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to depose at the central agency's office in central Delhi.

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The CM has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summons, calling them illegal.

A Delhi court on Saturday had granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case.

The agency arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in this case two days back.

