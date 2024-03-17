Russia responds to France's Olympic truce call with demand to end Ukraine supplies

Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Olympic games, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged him to stop weapon supplies to Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Zakharova also said Macron should have proposed the same ceasefire to the sides of the conflict in the Middle East.

