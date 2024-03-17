Suspected arrested in Indianapolis bar shooting that killed 1 person and injured 5, police say

Police in Indianapolis arrested a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a bar that killed one person and injured five others Saturday, police said.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder hours after the shooting at Landsharks on Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 am, police said.

"Detectives used technology, including public and private safety cameras, B-link cameras, automatic license plate readers and some good old-fashioned police work to track down the suspect," Indianapolis Metro Police Department Chief Christopher Bailey said in a statement posted on social media Saturday.

Police previously said five victims were transported by emergency responders to area hospitals and the sixth went to a hospital on their own after the shooting.

Bailey used the statement announcing the arrest to stress the importance of businesses working with police to implement an existing safe plan for the area.

"However, the responsibility to provide a safe experience inside these businesses relies on the individual managers and operators,'' Bailey said. He noted the majority of establishments in the Broad Ripple area adhere to community standards, but "some do not and should be held accountable." "It is also important to stress personal responsibility and who is truly to blame for this cowardly shooting — the suspect,'' Bailey said. ''He made a choice to pull the trigger, killing one of our neighbours, injuring five others, and traumatizing many more."

