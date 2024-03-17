UP: Man arrested in narcotics case dies while being taken to Lucknow by police

A man arrested in a narcotics case died while he was being brought by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force to Lucknow from his village in Pratapgarh district on Sunday, an official said. Pratapgarh Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai claimed that Ajay Singh alias Shakti Singh (42) was suffering from a heart disease.

On the way to Lucknow, Singh's health condition deteriorated on reaching Lalganj in Pratapgarh district, he said. Singh was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to the district medical college. Doctors there declared him brought dead, Rai said. The official said Singh was arrested on Sunday afternoon by the Special Task Force (STF) from his house in Lakhara village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sangipur police station. He was wanted by the Gomtinagar police station in Lucknow in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Rai said. The body has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be know after the examination, he said.

