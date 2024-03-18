Left Menu

Putin says he supported an idea to release Navalny from prison in an exchange

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that he was aware of a plan to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny from prison before his untimely death. Putin stated that he approved the idea with the condition that Navalny would not return to Russia. Navalny, a fierce critic of the Russian government, died in prison under suspicious circumstances, sparking outrage and calls for justice from the international community. The incident has further escalated tensions between Putin and his political opponents, raising concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Russia. Putin's disclosure has led to increased scrutiny and condemnation from world leaders.

File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin has said that he was informed of an idea to release his fiercest political foe, Alexei Navalny, from prison, days before the opposition leader's death.

He said on Sunday that he agreed to the idea, on condition that Navalny didn't return to Russia.

