'Tiger Triumph -24': Tri-service exercise between India, US from March 18-31

A bilateral tri-service exercise between India and the US will be held on the Eastern Seaboard from March 18-31 aiming at developing interoperability for conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and refine SOPs to enable rapid and smooth coordination between the forces of the two countries.

On completion of the harbour phase of Exercise 'Tiger Triumph - 24', the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase, a senior official said on Monday.

''In consonance with the established partnership between India and the US, a bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise between both countries, 'Tiger Triumph - 24', is scheduled on the Eastern Seaboard from March 18-31,'' the Defence Ministry said.

The exercise is aimed at ''developing interoperability'' for conducting HADR operations and refine standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enable ''rapid and smooth coordination'' between the forces of the two countries, the officials said.

The Indian Navy ships with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Indian Navy aircraft, Indian Army personnel and vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) would be participating in the exercise, the ministry said.

The US would be represented by US Navy Ships with embarked troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army, the officials said. The harbour phase is scheduled from March 18-25. Personnel from both navies would participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions, the officials said.

On completion of the harbour phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations, they said.

