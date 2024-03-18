LS polls: Special vigil on bank transactions of over Rs 10 lakh in Noida and Greater Noida

In view of ensuring fair elections in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday directed all banks across Noida and Greater Noida to keep special vigil on transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh.

The administration noted that money could be misused to woo the voters during the polls scheduled to be held on April 26 in Gautam Buddh Nagar also known as the financial capital of Uttar Pradesh. The district has a total of 43 banks and 590 branches.

During a meeting with District Magistrate Manish Verma and Additional District Magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar, the bankers were also directed to carry out special awareness campaigns to motivate the customers to participate in the ''biggest festival of democracy'' in large numbers.

Verma, who is also the District Election Officer, said that during the poll process, the administration will prepare a complete report of transactions worth more than Rs 10 lakh and send it to the District Election Office, after which it would be sent to the Income Tax Department, stressing the aim of the exercise is to ensure the elections in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner in the district.

''Keep a special vigil on transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh so that the use of money to woo the voters during the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 can be curbed,'' the DM was quoted as telling the bankers in an official statement.

The officer also made clear the rules for vehicles carrying cash to replenish ATMs etc., emphasising that proper documentation of funds should be there.

''The banks will ensure that the vehicles carrying cash from external source agencies and companies will not under any circumstances keep any other party's cash in the vehicle other than the bank's cash,'' he said.

''The external source agency and company should have letters and documents etc. issued by the banks in which the details of the cash given to them by the banks and the purpose for which the amount has been made available (like filling in ATM machines/keeping in other branches or banks etc.) will be mentioned,'' he added.

If these vehicles are stopped by the flying squad or static surveillance team appointed during the election process, then verification will be done by them.

Apart from this, the District Election Officer gave detailed information in the meeting about E-SMS and c-VIGIL app and told how unethical activities can be prevented in the elections through Election Seizure Management System.

During the meeting, Verma also told all the bankers that through the bank personnel, they should make the consumers coming to the banks aware about how the voters can check their name and booth in the voter list by going to the voter helpline.

''Customers should be motivated to vote so that the voting percentage can increase in the upcoming election,'' he said, according to the statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's Lead Banker Vidur Bhalla said there are a total of 43 banks and 590 branches spread across Noida and Greater Noida.

''Representatives from all the banks attended the meeting today in view of the elections. We were apprised of the processes to be followed in the coming days. The bankers also informed the administration of their doubts which were cleared on the spot,'' Bhalla told PTI.

''The banks have assured full compliance to the directives of the administration for the April 26 poll,'' he said.

Besides the regular holidays on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, the banks would be closed on March 25, 29 and April 14 ahead of the elections in the district, Bhalla said.

