EU naval mission in Red Sea destroys missiles, Houthi seaborne drone
- Country:
- Greece
The EU's naval mission in the southern Red Sea said on Thursday it had destroyed three ballistic missiles and a Houthi seaborne drone to protect merchant ships.
The EU's mission, known as Aspides, said on social media platform X that a French worship had destroyed the ballistic missiles and a German destroyed the drone, operated by the Iran-aligned Houthis and spotted near commercial vessels.
Aspides was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza. Other countries, including the United States and Britain, also have naval forces operating in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa asks ICJ to order additional emergency measures against Israel over Gaza 'famine'
Israel’s dehumanisation of displaced persons must end in Gaza: UN expert
Three killed in first fatal Houthi attack on Red Sea shipping, CENTCOM says
Houthi missile attack kills 3 crew members in Yemen rebels' first fatal assault on shipping
The Top 10 Must-Visit IGaming in the United States for 2024