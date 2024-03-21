Left Menu

EU naval mission in Red Sea destroys missiles, Houthi seaborne drone

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:15 IST
The EU's naval mission in the southern Red Sea said on Thursday it had destroyed three ballistic missiles and a Houthi seaborne drone to protect merchant ships.

The EU's mission, known as Aspides, said on social media platform X that a French worship had destroyed the ballistic missiles and a German destroyed the drone, operated by the Iran-aligned Houthis and spotted near commercial vessels.

Aspides was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel's war on Gaza. Other countries, including the United States and Britain, also have naval forces operating in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

