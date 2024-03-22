US to bring resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza for vote in UN on Friday
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Friday morning will bring a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal to the United Nations Security Council for a vote, a spokesperson said.
"The United States has been working in earnest with Council members over the last several weeks on a Resolution that will unequivocally support ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal, which would get hostages released and help enable a surge in humanitarian aid," Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Council
- The United States
- Nate Evans
- U.S.
- Resolution
ALSO READ
UK's Cameron heads to Germany for talks on Ukraine, Gaza
South Africa asks ICJ to order additional emergency measures against Israel over Gaza 'famine'
Israel’s dehumanisation of displaced persons must end in Gaza: UN expert
The Top 10 Must-Visit IGaming in the United States for 2024
China calls for 'permanent' UN membership for Palestine, says Gaza war "disgrace for civilization"