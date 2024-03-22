EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to open membership talks with Bosnia but also made clear the Balkan country would have to undertake more reforms before talks could actually begin.

"The European Council has just decided to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina," Charles Michel, the president of the council, posted on X.

"Congratulations!" he added. "Your place is in our European family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)