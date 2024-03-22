Left Menu

China hopes for peace conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, special envoy says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 08:16 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China wishes to see an international peace conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with both participating equally, its special envoy for Eurasian affairs said on Friday.

The envoy, Li Hui, said China put forward suggestions with the sole intention of ensuring the peace conference that Switzerland agreed to host this year is successful.

Li told reporters that China stood "with open arms" to accept anything conducive to de-escalation and negotiation.

