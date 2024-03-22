Russia, Ukraine see crisis eventually resolved through talks, China's special envoy says

Russia and Ukraine both believe the conflict will end through negotiations, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs said on Friday, even though the warring states view the prospect of peace talks very differently and are adamant in their positions. Li Hui warned diplomats and reporters on his latest round of shuttle diplomacy to Moscow, Kyiv, and several European capitals that the war risks escalating further.

"All sides insist on their own positions and there is a relatively big gap in their understanding of peace talks... but all agree that negotiations, rather than guns, will ultimately end this war," Li said. "More than two years after the outbreak of the war, not only is there no sign of a lull in the fighting, but there is also the threat of the conflict escalating further," he added after saying that he felt securing a ceasefire would be difficult.

China and Russia struck a "no limits" partnership before war broke out in early 2022 and Beijing has refrained from condemning the Kremlin for the invasion. Still, some Ukrainian officials have said that Beijing must be involved in talks to end the violence.

Russian forces have slowly been advancing and now control

a little under one fifth of Ukraine. A Ukrainian counteroffensive last year failed to make significant gains after their forces pushed Russian troops out of large swathes of the country in the east and south in 2022. Li said Russia appreciates China's efforts in its latest round of shuttle diplomacy, which also took him to Germany, France and Poland this month, while Ukraine viewed his recent visit as important.

He said China wishes for an international peace conference recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with both participating equally. Switzerland plans to host a peace conference this year, which Moscow said is doomed to fail without its participation. "What I must emphasise is that the Chinese side is not in favour of one side over the other, and only wants to make sure the meeting is a success," Li said.

"As you can see, the intention of the Chinese side is very clear: to facilitate an early political settlement of this crisis," he added. Li told reporters that China stood "with open arms" to accept anything conducive to de-escalation and negotiation.

"In the future, China will continue to play a unique role and contribute 'Chinese wisdom'", he said.

