New Hong Kong national security law comes into force amid international criticism

A new national security law came into force in Hong Kong on Saturday despite growing international criticism that it could erode fundamental freedoms in the city, which is ruled by China but has some autonomy stemming from its history as a British colony.

The law took effect after midnight when it was published on a government website, days after Hong Kong's pro-Beijing lawmakers passed it unanimously, fast-tracking legislation to plug what authorities called national security loopholes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)