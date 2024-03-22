11 Palghar house owners held for not informing cops about foreign tenants

Eleven persons were arrested in Palghar district on Friday for allegedly failing to inform police about rent agreements with foreign nationals, an official said.

Those renting out houses to such persons are supposed to intimate police within 24 hours as per the Foreigners Act, he said.

''In Pragati Nagar and Moregaon under Tulinj police station limits, several Nigerians and persons hailing from other African nations stay on rent. The MBVV police had recently issued orders under section 144 of the CrPC to hotels, lodges, guest houses, clubs etc to intimate police,'' he said.

However, 11 house owners did not inform police and have been arrested, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)