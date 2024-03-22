SQM shareholder Tianqi flags lack of clarity in Codelco talks
China's Tianqi Lithium Corp. on Friday said that a number of "fundamental aspects" of a deal being negotiated by Chile's SQM and state-run copper miner Codelco still are not defined or clearly explained.
Tianqi is a major shareholder in SQM, which on Thursday said talks were ongoing with Codelco over a new lithium partnership.
