SQM shareholder Tianqi flags lack of clarity in Codelco talks

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp. on Friday said that a number of "fundamental aspects" of a deal being negotiated by Chile's SQM and state-run copper miner Codelco still are not defined or clearly explained.

Tianqi is a major shareholder in SQM, which on Thursday said talks were ongoing with Codelco over a new lithium partnership.

