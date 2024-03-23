Second blast heard at concert hall near Moscow -Russian news agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A second explosion has been heard at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the site of a shooting incident, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.
Russian authorities said they had stepped up security measures at Moscow airports and railway stations, agencies reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Moscow
- Crocus City Hall
Advertisement