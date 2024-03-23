Honduras and China ink $275 mln cooperation agreement
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:53 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Honduras and China have signed a 6.8 billion lempiras ($275.99 million) cooperation agreement to help boost infrastructure for education establishments in the Central American nation, the Honduran government said in a social media post on Friday.
($1 = 24.6390 lempiras)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Honduran
- Honduras
- Central American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's supreme court to apply national security concepts in its work
China's top legislature to safeguard sovereignty, security interests
WRAPUP 1-China's top legislators pledge to safeguard sovereignty, security interests
Novo Nordisk expects China to approve weight loss drug Wegovy this year
China's top legislators to safeguard sovereignty, security interests