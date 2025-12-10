Left Menu

China-Brazil Collaborate on Space Tech Amid U.S. Concerns

China and Brazil are collaborating on a joint laboratory for space technologies, strengthening scientific ties despite U.S. pressure on Latin American countries to limit relations with China. The lab will support research on astronomical observation and deep-space exploration, aligned with the BINGO radio telescope project in South America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:12 IST
China-Brazil Collaborate on Space Tech Amid U.S. Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Brazil have undertaken a collaborative project to establish a joint laboratory for the advancement of space technologies, according to Chinese state-owned defense electronics firm CETC. This initiative further solidifies the scientific connection between the two nations, even as the United States applies pressure on Latin American countries to reduce their association with China.

The cooperation results in progress on the BINGO radio telescope project, intended to analyze the universe's structure and dark energy. CETC reported that the telescope's main components have been shipped from Tianjin to Brazil, with completion targeted for 2026.

In addition to pioneering research, BINGO will facilitate satellite tracking and help identify potential near-Earth object threats. China's strategic use of its space capabilities, including telescope installations and satellite construction, underscores its growing influence across Asia, Africa, and South America.

