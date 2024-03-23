Ukrainian presidential adviser: Ukraine had nothing to do with Moscow shootings
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 01:53 IST
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday that Kyiv had nothing to do with Friday's attack by gunmen at a Moscow concert hall.
"Let's be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events," Podolyak said in a video message posted on Telegram.
"We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield," Podolyak said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
