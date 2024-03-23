Death toll in Moscow shooting rises to 93 people - Investigative Committee

At least 93 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)