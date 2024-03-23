Russia says it takes control of Krasnoye in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday said its forces had taken control of the village of Krasnoye in Ukraine's Donetsk region and improved its tactical position on the front line there.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
