32,142 Palestinians killed in Israel's offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, health ministry says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-03-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 17:40 IST
At least 32,142 Palestinians have been killed and 74,412 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Saturday.
Some 72 Palestinians were killed and 144 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in a statement.
