Two arrested for posing as NIA personnel to abduct woman for ransom of Rs 30 lakh
Her family got a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh, following which they alerted police, he said.On Friday, she managed to call her parents while in captivity. Based on her mobile phone signals, police raided the place and rescued her.
- Country:
- India
Police in Nagpur foiled a web series-inspired kidnapping attempt by two persons allegedly posing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel, an official said on Saturday.
Accused Swapnil Dilip Maraskolhe (24) and Chetna (23) approached the woman victim on March 20 while she was on her way home on a two-wheeler, showed a fake NIA notice and brandished a pistol, the Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.
''They took the woman to their rented accommodation in Mahajanwadi area in Hingna and confined her after tying her hands and legs. Her family got a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh, following which they alerted police,'' he said.
''On Friday, she managed to call her parents while in captivity. Based on her mobile phone signals, police raided the place and rescued her. Chetna and Maraskolhe were arrested soon after,'' he said.
A probe has revealed Maraskolhe had a debt of Rs 3 lakh and thought up this plan after watching a web series and communicated with the victim in Bhojpuri using Google Translate, he added.
The duo was charged for kidnapping, robbery and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the official said, adding they have been remanded in police custody till March 27.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Original negative of Kasaravalli’s 'Dweepa' was left to rot for six years for want of Rs 30,000
Puri counters Rs 399-414 LPG cylinder price during UPA govt Vs Rs 803 under BJP rule with 'where was gas' jibe
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth more than Rs 34,700 cr across UP from Azamgarh.
Over 1 lakh cases settled worth Rs 3428.67 cr in Delhi courts
'Shaitaan' earns Rs 34.39 crore at box office