Kejriwal's wife Sunita meets him at ED office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday evening met him at the ED office where he is lodged under custody in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had allowed Sunita Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar (Kejriwal's personal assistant) to meet him every day for half an hour between 6-7 pm, apart from his lawyers.

Sunita Kejriwal met her husband at the ED office at A P J Abdul Kalam Road as per the court's order, officials said.

Wearing a salwar suit and holding some papers, she was captured by news cameras while exiting the ED office and boarding a car with some staff.

Arvind Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the ED on March 21 under the anti-money laundering law after conducting searches at his official residence in the Civil Lines area of the national capital.

Sunita Kejriwal (58), a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax department cadre, had met Arvind Kejriwal, a 1995-batch IRS officer of the same cadre, during a training programme at Bhopal after which they decided to get married.

She took voluntary retirement from service (VRS) in 2016 after serving for nearly 22 years in the Income Tax department. The CM's wife last officiated as the Commissioner of I-T in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Delhi.

According to records, she holds a Masters degree in Zoology.

When Arvind Kejriwal contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sunita Kejriwal had taken a long leave from office and subsequently decided to take VRS.

Arvind Kejriwal too had taken retirement from service after serving for a few years.

In perhaps her first such public appearance, Sunita Kejriwal read out her husband's message, through a video link, on Saturday that was stated to have been sent from the ED custody.

Sunita Kejriwal quoted her husband as saying that he cannot be kept behind bars for long and will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people.

