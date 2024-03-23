Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:21 IST
J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted in Srinagar, 4 arrested
Security forces on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module by arresting four militant associates in Srinagar, police said.

Police along with security forces in Srinagar today busted a major terror module linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM by arresting four terrorist associates, a police spokesperson said.

Acting on specific information, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in Kenihama area in Nowgam in the outskirts of the city this evening, the spokesperson said.

During checking, a vehicle was intercepted by the security forces and four terror associates were arrested, the spokesperson said.

He identified them as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, and Gulam Hassan Khandey -- all from Lcchnambal Zafran Colony Pantha Chowk -- and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Frestabal Pampore.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm, a Glock Pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm and six Chinese grenades were recovered from them, the spokesperson said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the apprehended individuals were linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM, he said.

A case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and IPC has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

