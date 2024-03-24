Russian missile went around 2 km into Polish airspace, Polish army says

A Russian missile went about 2 kilometres into Polish airspace early on Sunday morning before returning to Ukraine, a Polish army spokesperson said.

"One of these (Russian) rockets at 0423 crossed into our airspace, moving at a speed of almost 800 kilometres per hour," Jacek Goryszewski told reporters. "It went around 2 kilometres over the border."

