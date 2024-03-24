Russian missile went around 2 km into Polish airspace, Polish army says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-03-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 13:15 IST
- Country:
- Poland
A Russian missile went about 2 kilometres into Polish airspace early on Sunday morning before returning to Ukraine, a Polish army spokesperson said.
"One of these (Russian) rockets at 0423 crossed into our airspace, moving at a speed of almost 800 kilometres per hour," Jacek Goryszewski told reporters. "It went around 2 kilometres over the border."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Polish
- Ukraine
- Jacek Goryszewski
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers
Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers
Who are the Russian dissidents still serving time after Alexei Navalny died behind bars?
Traffic suspended over Crimea bridge, Russian authorities say
Traffic briefly suspended over Crimea bridge, Russian authorities say