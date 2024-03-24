32,226 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
At least 32,226 Palestinians have been killed and 74,518 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.
There have been 84 Palestinians killed and 106 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
