Brazil police seek three arrests tied to 2018 murder of Rio councilwoman

Brazilian federal police said on Sunday they were seeking to arrest three people connected to the 2018 murder of Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver.

Police arrested Domingos Brazao, a councilor on the Rio state audit court (TCE), federal lawmaker Chiquinho Brazao and former Rio police chief Rivaldo Barbosa, two sources at the federal police told Reuters.

TCE, Chiquinho Brazao's office and Rio's police did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside normal working hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)