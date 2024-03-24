Two Jaipur coaching students commit suicide

A 20-year-old man and a woman (19), who studied together at a coaching centre here, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by consuming poison, police said.

Chomu Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma said Jatin Sain and Ankita Yadav were found unconscious in a car in the town. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn't be saved, he said, said prima facie, they died by suicide after consuming poison.

''According to preliminary information, they both were residents of Jaipur and studied together at a coaching centre. Their family members have been informed and their bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem,'' he added.

