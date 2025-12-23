NTPC Pioneers Green Hydrogen Revolution in Greater Noida
NTPC has announced its plan to establish a green hydrogen project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, producing 1 tonne of hydrogen per day. The project, led by NTPC's R&D wing NETRA, will utilize advanced plasma gasification technology to convert waste into syngas and generate hydrogen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Power giant NTPC revealed its intention to establish a groundbreaking green hydrogen project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, aiming to produce 1 tonne of hydrogen daily.
This venture will be spearheaded by the NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the company's Research & Development wing.
The plant will employ advanced plasma gasification technology to turn waste into syngas, subsequently processed into hydrogen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dreame Technology Unveils First Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcasing Innovative Smart Appliances
Technology Shares Lead Market Rebound Amid Economic Uncertainty
Panel Formed to Tackle Sewer Connectivity Issues in Greater Noida Villages
Controversy Over Snicko Technology in Ashes Series Intensifies
Micron Technology Dominates High-Bandwidth Chip Market Amid AI Surge