Left Menu

NTPC Pioneers Green Hydrogen Revolution in Greater Noida

NTPC has announced its plan to establish a green hydrogen project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, producing 1 tonne of hydrogen per day. The project, led by NTPC's R&D wing NETRA, will utilize advanced plasma gasification technology to convert waste into syngas and generate hydrogen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:03 IST
NTPC Pioneers Green Hydrogen Revolution in Greater Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power giant NTPC revealed its intention to establish a groundbreaking green hydrogen project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, aiming to produce 1 tonne of hydrogen daily.

This venture will be spearheaded by the NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the company's Research & Development wing.

The plant will employ advanced plasma gasification technology to turn waste into syngas, subsequently processed into hydrogen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025