NTPC Pioneers Green Hydrogen Revolution in Greater Noida

Power giant NTPC revealed its intention to establish a groundbreaking green hydrogen project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, aiming to produce 1 tonne of hydrogen daily.

This venture will be spearheaded by the NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the company's Research & Development wing.

The plant will employ advanced plasma gasification technology to turn waste into syngas, subsequently processed into hydrogen.

