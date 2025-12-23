Tragedy Strikes: Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday when a tractor-trolley overturned, claiming two lives, according to police reports.

The fatal incident occurred on the Dhamdi-Barari Main Road near the Meharma police station area as the vehicle was transporting paddy.

The victims, identified as 16-year-old Pande Soren and 25-year-old Vikash Paswan, were pronounced dead at the scene and have been sent for post-mortem examinations.