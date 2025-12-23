Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

Two individuals lost their lives in an accident involving a tractor-trolley on the Dhamdi-Barari Main Road in Jharkhand's Godda district. The vehicle, carrying paddy, overturned, resulting in the deaths of 16-year-old Pande Soren and 25-year-old Vikash Paswan. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:04 IST
  • India

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday when a tractor-trolley overturned, claiming two lives, according to police reports.

The fatal incident occurred on the Dhamdi-Barari Main Road near the Meharma police station area as the vehicle was transporting paddy.

The victims, identified as 16-year-old Pande Soren and 25-year-old Vikash Paswan, were pronounced dead at the scene and have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

