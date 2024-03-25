Left Menu

US, Japan plan biggest upgrade to security pact in over 60 years, FT reports

The U.S. and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty in 1960, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil the plan at the White House on April 10.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 00:10 IST
US, Japan plan biggest upgrade to security pact in over 60 years, FT reports

The U.S. and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty in 1960, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will unveil the plan at the White House on April 10. The FT, citing people familiar with the situation, said the plan would restructure the U.S. military command in Japan to strengthen operational planning and exercises between the two countries.

Biden is scheduled to host Kishida on April 10 in a formal event, which will include a lavish state dinner and a policy meeting. Japan is a close ally that is key to the United States' strategy toward China, North Korea and other Asian security issues. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Japanese government could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024