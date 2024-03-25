Georgia's ruling party proposes new law cracking down on LGBT rights

Georgia's ruling party on Monday proposed a draft law sharply limiting LGBT rights in the South Caucasus country, which received European Union candidate status last year.

According to a summary published by the governing Georgian Dream party, the draft law would ban sex changes and adoption by same-sex couples, as well as prohibiting "gatherings aimed at popularising same-sex family or intimate relationships."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)