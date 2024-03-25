Left Menu

South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho has been released by China

South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho, who had been detained in China since May 2023, has recently been released and returned home, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it had communicated with Chinese authorities via diverse channels during Son's detention and requested a swift and fair process, but did not further comment on matters related to personal privacy. When he was

detained in China last May, China's foreign ministry said Son, who was playing for the South Korean national team and Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan, was suspected of accepting bribes.

