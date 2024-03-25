BJD not implementing Centre’s welfare schemes in Odisha: Pradhan

Left Menu

Pradhan also hit out at the BJD over worsening health infrastructure and non-availability of clean drinking water.He said Odisha will celebrate the 100th year of statehood in 2036 and the major election issues would be how the dreams of the youth are fulfilled, the role of women and farmers, and empowerment of the poor as the state reaches its centenary year.All the welfare schemes provided by the Centre will directly reach the people if a double-engine government is formed in Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday accused the ruling BJD of not implementing the Centre’s welfare schemes in the state. He also asserted that the BJP will win 15-18 Lok Sabha seats out of 21 in Odisha.

“The state government has not been implementing the Centre's welfare schemes. We have urged the BJD several times to implement the programmes in Odisha, and have even sent delegations over this,” Pradhan told PTI video here.

“The people of Odisha are keen on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the state,” the Education Minister said. Pradhan also hit out at the BJD over “worsening” health infrastructure and non-availability of clean drinking water.

He said Odisha will celebrate the 100th year of statehood in 2036 and the major election issues would be how the dreams of the youth are fulfilled, the role of women and farmers, and empowerment of the poor as the state reaches its centenary year.

“All the welfare schemes provided by the Centre will directly reach the people if a double-engine government is formed in Odisha. The wave of change is clearly visible in the state, where a double-engine government is inevitable,'' he said.

Odisha will have simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections from May 13.

Pradhan has been nominated by the BJP for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.

