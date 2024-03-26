Russia's FSB chief says U.S., Britain, Ukraine behind Moscow attack - TASS
- Country:
- Russia
The director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said on Tuesday that the United States, Britain and Ukraine were behind the Moscow concert hall attack that killed at least 139 people on Friday, state news agency TASS reported.
Ukraine has denied Russian accusations of involvement in the attack, for which the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility. Western countries have said their intelligence indicates that ISIS-K, Islamic State's Afghan offshoot, was responsible. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine rejects Pope Francis's call to negotiate with Russia to end war
Exhaustion, dwindling reserves and a commander who disappeared: How Ukraine lost Avdiivka to Russia
Kremlin on Trump's reported position on Ukraine: we have nothing to add
Trump won't give money to Ukraine if elected, says Hungary's Orban
Ukraine's Oscar winning director says he would exchange his award for no war