Houthis say six ships attacked in past 72 hours

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:08 IST
Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they had mounted six attacks on ships with drones and missiles in the last 72 hours in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

The Houthis attacked the Maersk Saratoga, APL Detroit, Huang Pu and Pretty Lady after identifying them as either U.S. or British, according to a statement from the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea. Sarea added that the group also attacked two U.S destroyers in the Red Sea as well as Israel's city of Eilat.

It was not immediately clear which if any of the targets were struck by the drones or missiles.

