Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing youngster during Holi festivities

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill a youngster in Palghar district of Maharashtra during Holi festivities, police said on Tuesday.

Inspector Dhanraj Shirsat of the Boisar police station said the victim, aged 18, and the accused, Ajay Nishad, were part of Holi celebrations on Monday morning and both were apparently under the influence of liquor.

The teenager, a resident of Boisar, allegedly pushed the accused following which he got angry and stabbed the victim in his abdomen and back with a sharp weapon, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment and his condition remains very serious, he said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused and he was arrested on attempt to murder charges, the official added.

