Candlelight Rally Sparks Outrage Over Holi Clash Killing

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao attended a candlelight rally in Hyderabad condemning the killing of a 26-year-old man during a Holi clash in Delhi. The rally criticized the silence of 'secularists' and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. The incident stemmed from a dispute between two families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strong protest, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao joined a candlelight rally on Thursday night, condemning the recent killing of a young man in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations.

The rally, organized by various Dalit and Hindu groups including VHP, took place at the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar Lake. Rao criticized 'so-called secularists' for their silence on the issue, highlighting the seriousness of the crime.

The 26-year-old victim died from injuries incurred in a clash, allegedly sparked by a dispute between two families over a balloon. Rao urged for stern action against those responsible, singling out individuals like Rahul Gandhi for their lack of condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

