Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy replaces top security official in new reshuffle

(Recasts with details, context) KYIV, March 26 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sacked the secretary of Ukraine's national security council and replaced him with the head of his foreign spy agency on Tuesday in a new shakeup that follows the overhaul of the military high command last month.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:13 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy replaces top security official in new reshuffle

(Recasts with details, context) KYIV, March 26 (Reuters) -

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sacked the secretary of Ukraine's national security council and replaced him with the head of his foreign spy agency on Tuesday in a new shakeup that follows the overhaul of the military high command last month. No reason for the changes was given in a series of dryly worded decrees that were published on the president's website more than two years into Russia's full-scale

invasion .

Oleksiy Danilov, the outgoing secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, had held his position since October 2019, just months after Zelenskiy took office. Zelenskiy appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, 51, head of the foreign intelligence service, who has no almost public profile whatsoever, to head the council.

The council has a coordinating role on issues of national security and defence under the president and comprises the country's top political, security and defence chiefs. Ukraine is battling to keep up its war effort and hold the line against attacking Russian forces in the east with its vital U.S. ally proving unable to deliver military assistance due to Republican congressional resistance.

Military analysts are also raising questions about the depth and strength of Ukrainian fortifications and regard manpower levels as another challenge. Russia has a much larger population than Ukraine and is on the offensive. Zelenskiy's decrees named Oleh Ivashchenko, a deputy chief of the Ukrainian military spy agency who also has no public profile, as the new foreign intelligence chief.

The Ukrainian leader replaced the head of the armed forces in February. Swathes of the military's top brass were also cleared out and replaced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024