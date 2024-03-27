Russian foreign ministry: hard to believe Islamic State could launch Moscow attack
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it's "extremely hard to believe" that Islamic State would have had the capacity to launch the attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 140 people.
Russian officials have repeatedly cast doubt on Western intelligence assertions that Islamic State was responsible for the attack, despite the group's own claim of responsibility, suggesting instead that Ukraine was behind it.
