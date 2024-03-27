Left Menu

Poland to double its contribution to Czech ammunition plan, says minister

Poland has decided to double its contribution to a Czech-led plan to buy ammunition for Ukraine, the foreign minister said on Wednesday during a visit to Latvia, as Kyiv seeks to replenish supplies for its outgunned troops battling Russia's invasion.

"We have already declared a significant amount, and in the last 48 hours... it has been decided that it will be doubled," Sikorski told a press conference. He declined to say how much money Poland was contributing.

Earlier in March, Czech President Petr Pavel said the plan to buy 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine had secured enough funding.

