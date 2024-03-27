Left Menu

Russian airstrikes kill at least one in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, mayor says

Russia carried out two air strikes on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding 12, local officials said. "A five-storey building where people lived was badly damaged," Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:28 IST
Russia carried out two air strikes on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding 12, local officials said.

"A five-storey building where people lived was badly damaged," Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app. He described it as "another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians." "The institute of emergency surgery was also damaged," he added.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said four children were among the wounded. Kharkiv and the surrounding region have frequently been pounded by Russian missiles and drones in more than two years of war since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Russia denies targeting civilians although the war has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed towns and cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

