Russia uses bombs in airstrike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, police say
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:46 IST
Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with guided bombs on Wednesday for the first time since 2022, damaging a school and a residential area, regional police said.
"Kharkiv was hit by aerial bombs - for the first time since 2022," Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said on Facebook.
