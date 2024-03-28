US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones
The U.S. military said on Wednesday it had destroyed four long-range drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
U.S. Central Command said in a post on the social media site X that the drones were "aimed at a U.S. warship" in the Red Sea.
