Four UN observers hurt when shell exploded nearby in south Lebanon, peackeepers say
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-03-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Four United Nations observers were wounded on Saturday when a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in southern Lebanon, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said, adding it was still investigating the origin of the blast.
The UNIFIL statement said the targeting of peacekeepers is "unacceptable." Two security sources had told Reuters the observers were wounded in an Israeli strike but the Israeli military denied striking in the area.
