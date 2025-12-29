Left Menu

Usman Khawaja's Future in the Spotlight: Fifth Ashes Test Crucial

Usman Khawaja, Australia's oldest cricket squad member, is set to play in the fifth Ashes Test despite media reports suggesting it might be his last international appearance. Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed his selection amid ongoing scrutiny over Khawaja's batting position and performance in recent matches.

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed Usman Khawaja will participate in the upcoming fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, despite speculations about his potential retirement. As the most senior player in an ageing squad, Khawaja's position has come under scrutiny, especially after a mid-series batting order reshuffle.

Travis Head's promotion to the opening spot saw Khawaja move down the order in the third and fourth Tests. While some media outlets in Australia suggest the Sydney match could mark the end of his international career, McDonald clarified that Khawaja's solid performance this year justified his selection.

Although Khawaja has yet to speak about his future, he is currently on a break in Queensland. Amid injuries plaguing the Australian squad, Khawaja's performance will be pivotal in the upcoming test, as Australia deals with the absence of key bowlers like Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

